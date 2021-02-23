Beyond Luxturna companies vie to become the next ocular gene therapy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The 2017 FDA approval of Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl, Roche Holding AG) spurred a race to create the next gene therapy for the eye. The organ is very amenable to gene therapy given that it's a confined space with post-mitotic cells that has immune privilege and requires substantially smaller amounts of viral vector compared to systemic treatments.