BioWorld - Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Beyond Luxturna companies vie to become the next ocular gene therapy

Feb. 22, 2021
By Brian Orelli
The 2017 FDA approval of Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl, Roche Holding AG) spurred a race to create the next gene therapy for the eye. The organ is very amenable to gene therapy given that it's a confined space with post-mitotic cells that has immune privilege and requires substantially smaller amounts of viral vector compared to systemic treatments.
