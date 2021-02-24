BioWorld - Wednesday, February 24, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine counterfeits set off alarms across the globe

Feb. 23, 2021
By David Ho and Sergio Held
CAJICA, Colombia – A cooler box with 70 vials allegedly filled with counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines seized from a Chinese couple in Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport on Feb. 17 underscored the growing challenges facing pharmaceutical companies, law enforcement authorities and health care regulators around the world. Patient safety, company liability, and the security of distribution channels have all been areas of growing concern.
