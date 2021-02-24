BioWorld - Wednesday, February 24, 2021
In the clinic for Feb. 16-22, 2021

Feb. 23, 2021
Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications, including: Adagio, Algernon, Astellas, Bionomics, Biontech, Biophytis, Clene, Diffusion, Evgen, Gannex, Glaxosmithkline, Immunic, India Globalization Capital, Kintor, Kyowa Kirin, Mesoblast, Neuren, Novavax, Pfizer, PTC, Realta Life Sciences, Recce, Redhill, Sagent, Sanofi, Vtv.
