BioWorld - Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Regulatory actions for Feb. 16-22, 2021

Feb. 23, 2021
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Adamis, AIM Immunotech, Altimmune, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Beigene, Biontech, Celltrion, Curocell, Cytocom, Daiichi Sankyo, Dr. Reddy’s, Janssen-Cilag, JCR, Johnson & Johnson, Junshi, Pfizer, Pharmamar, RDIF, Seagen.
