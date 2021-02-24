Clover bags $230M in series C, moves COVID-19 vaccine to phase II/III

Chengdu-based Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc., known for its Trimer-Tag technology, raised $230 million in a series C financing round. The proceeds will, most notably, help it advance its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, S-Trimer (SCB-2019), to a global phase II/III trial by June. Following its $43 million series B round in December 2019, Clover said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, that it raised more than $400 million in the last 12 months. The company uses its Trimer-Tag technology platform to produce covalently-trimerized fusion proteins to develop protein-based vaccines and biologic cancer therapies.