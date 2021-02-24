BioWorld - Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Other news to note for Feb. 23, 2021

Feb. 23, 2021
Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Abbvie, Aikido, Amyris, Athersys, Basilea, Beigene, Bial, Biohaven, Bionomics, Biontech, Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine, Cend, China SXT, Eisai, Empathbio, Evolus, Glaxosmithkline, GT, Hansoh, Healios, Hikma, Huadong Medicine, Marinomed, Medytox, Moderna, Nascent, Neuren, Nicox, Novavax, Open Orphan, Pfizer, Provention, Qilu, Recce, Santen, Scynexis, Shenzhen Hepalink, SK Group, Vaxil Bio, Vir.
