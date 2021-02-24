BioWorld - Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Fresenius is compiling the world’s largest genomic database for kidney disease

Feb. 23, 2021
By Bernard Banga
Berlin – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA reported that its global division, Fresenius Medical Care, and its Frenova Renal Research division have enrolled the first subjects in its new initiative to develop the largest genomic registry in the world to focus on kidney disease. At the same time, the German firm also announced that Ali Gharavi, chief of the division of nephrology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, will lead the project and provide scientific guidance as principal investigator.
