Johnson & Johnson appears bound for an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S. Briefing documents related to the single-dose product were released ahead of the Vaccines and Related Products Advisory Committee meeting slated for Friday. Regulators expressed few qualms about the vaccine, though they called for post-EUA monitoring to detect any new safety signals that might arise.

The next phage in combatting antimicrobial resistance

With the clock ticking on the urgent need to develop new antibiotics, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has given policy makers a sharp reminder that society should not lose focus on antibiotic resistance as well, which has the potential to dwarf COVID-19 in terms of deaths and economic costs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, noted in its Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the U.S. 2019 report that more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year and more than 35,000 people die as a result. Against a universal decline in the effectiveness of antibiotics, there has been a renaissance of interest in using phage therapy, whose use has waxed and waned for almost a century.

For therapeutic RNA, chasing its tail may be the way to go

RNA has “huge potential,” as a therapeutic modality, and is beginning to deliver on that potential. But “manufacturing RNA has issues in production, delivery and performance,” Thomas Barnes told BioWorld. Barnes is the CEO of startup Orna Therapeutics LLC, which has the goal of addressing those issues with o-RNA, an engineered form of circular RNA.

The backstory behind Gilead and Arcus' 10-year cancer pact

At Biocom California's Global Life Science Partnering Conference, Merdad Parsey, chief medical officer at Gilead Sciences, and Arcus' CEO Terry Rosen sat down, virtually of course, to talk about how the company's landmark 2020 deal was consummated. The session covered why a 10-year deal made most sense for both companies and where the partnership is headed.

Also in the news

