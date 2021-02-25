Lack of clinical trial diversity could have consequences

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Drug and device companies dragging their feet on diversifying late-stage clinical trials could conceivably get a wake-up call in court or in FDA approval delays. A final guidance the FDA released in November suggests that the days of ignoring segments of the intended treatment population until safety signals flare in real-world use are coming to an end.