BioWorld - Thursday, February 25, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Lack of clinical trial diversity could have consequences

Feb. 24, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Drug and device companies dragging their feet on diversifying late-stage clinical trials could conceivably get a wake-up call in court or in FDA approval delays. A final guidance the FDA released in November suggests that the days of ignoring segments of the intended treatment population until safety signals flare in real-world use are coming to an end.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory FDA