BioWorld - Thursday, February 25, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Australian researchers identify potential treatment for fatal brain cancer in children

Feb. 24, 2021
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
PERTH, Australia – The fight against diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma may finally see some progress, after experiments using 3D models of the tumor in animal studies showed that a combination therapy of the polyamine inhibitor AMXT-1501 (Aminex Therapeutics Inc.) and the ornithine decarboxylase 1 inhibitor difluoromethylornithine could eradicate cancer cells.
BioWorld MedTech Science Cancer Asia-Pacific Australia