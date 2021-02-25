Med-tech M&As leap into 2021 with sharp rise in values; deals up, too

While the new year has recorded a similar number of completed med-tech deals and M&As in comparison with the early months of 2020, the projected values of those transactions are up by 78% and 418%, respectively. Through this week, BioWorld has tracked 204 deals worth $144.65 million, and 62 M&As completed and valued at $12.8 billion, for the first months of 2021.