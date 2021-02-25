BioWorld - Thursday, February 25, 2021
Pixcell Medical’s Hemoscreen going RURAL as part of research initiative

Feb. 24, 2021
By Annette Boyle
The National Institutes of Health selected Pixcell Medical Ltd.’s Hemoscreen hematology analyzer as part of the six-year Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal (RURAL) research study, aiming to gain insight into the specific health-related concerns of the rural southeastern United States' population. The RURAL study is funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and aims to understand health concerns specific to rural communities in the South, particularly related to increased rates of heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders.
