BioWorld - Thursday, February 25, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Bacterial protease takes on ‘undruggable’ oncoprotein

Feb. 25, 2021
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Scientists, despite their best efforts, have not been able to identify a way to inhibit the oncoprotein Myc. Uropathogenic Escherichia coli, though, has apparently figured it out.
BioWorld Science Cancer