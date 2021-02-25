BioWorld - Thursday, February 25, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Sarepta wins accelerated FDA approval for third DMD therapy, casimersen

Feb. 25, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
As expected, the FDA granted an approval for Amondys 45 (casimersen), a new Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapy developed by Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
BioWorld Drugs Regulatory Musculoskeletal FDA