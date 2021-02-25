Xilio advancing immunotherapies to the clinic with $95M series C

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Cancer immunotherapy developer Xilio Therapeutics Inc. has raised $95 million in series C financing to support its efforts to move a duo of tumor-selective candidates into the clinic. IND applications for both its interleukin-2 agonist, XTX-202, and anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 antibody, XTX-101, are planned for this year.