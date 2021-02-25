BioWorld - Thursday, February 25, 2021
Xilio advancing immunotherapies to the clinic with $95M series C

Feb. 25, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Cancer immunotherapy developer Xilio Therapeutics Inc. has raised $95 million in series C financing to support its efforts to move a duo of tumor-selective candidates into the clinic. IND applications for both its interleukin-2 agonist, XTX-202, and anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 antibody, XTX-101, are planned for this year.
