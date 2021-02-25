Withings unveils cellular-connected home health monitors

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of the connected health company Withings SA, is launching two cellular-connected devices that allow patients to measure their weight and blood pressure at home and immediately transmit the results to a health care provider. The products – the Body Pro smart scale and the BPM Connect Pro at-home blood pressure monitor(BPM) – are being marketed directly to health professionals, as well as researchers and chronic disease management companies, for distribution to patients to use at home.