BioWorld - Thursday, February 25, 2021
Withings unveils cellular-connected home health monitors

Feb. 25, 2021
By Mary Ellen Schneider
Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of the connected health company Withings SA, is launching two cellular-connected devices that allow patients to measure their weight and blood pressure at home and immediately transmit the results to a health care provider. The products – the Body Pro smart scale and the BPM Connect Pro at-home blood pressure monitor(BPM) – are being marketed directly to health professionals, as well as researchers and chronic disease management companies, for distribution to patients to use at home.
