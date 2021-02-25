Nanomedic's wound care system spins out skin-like dressing

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
If Marvel’s Peter Parker had chosen to apply his graduate work in biochemistry and his web-shooters to medicine, he might have created something like Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.’s Spincare system. The system uses a hand-held medical gun that prints a flexible, transparent layer of artificial skin directly on a wound or burn. The Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF) technology creates a waterproof, protective nano polymer matrix.