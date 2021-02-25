Nanomedic's wound care system spins out skin-like dressing

If Marvel’s Peter Parker had chosen to apply his graduate work in biochemistry and his web-shooters to medicine, he might have created something like Nanomedic Technologies Ltd.’s Spincare system. The system uses a hand-held medical gun that prints a flexible, transparent layer of artificial skin directly on a wound or burn. The Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF) technology creates a waterproof, protective nano polymer matrix.