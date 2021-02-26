The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is taking up the latest entry to block COVID-19: Ad26.COV2.S, an adenovirus vector-based, one-shot product that emerged from the same Johnson & Johnson platform, Advac, that let the firm devise an Ebola vaccine cleared in Europe last year. Panelists will vote on a single, yes-or-no question: “Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of [Ad26.COV2.S] outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older?” Virus variants are taking up much of the discussion.

Two vaccine candidates approved in China in less than 24 hours

China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted conditional approval to two Chinese vaccine candidates in less than 24 hours on Feb. 25. One of the vaccines approved was developed by Tianjin-based Cansino Biologics Inc., and the other by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) through its Wuhan Institute of Biological Products subsidiary.

GSK a late arrival at the PD-1 inhibitor party as EMA backs dostarlimab approval

DUBLIN – Glaxosmithkline plc and Anaptysbio Inc. were able get over some of the disappointment arising from a delayed FDA decision on their programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, dostarlimab, earlier this month, as the EMA came through Feb. 26 with a positive recommendation for the drug in endometrial cancers that are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) or that are categorized as having high microsatellite instability (MSI-H). Formal approval will come in about two months, which would trigger a $10 million milestone payment from London-based GSK to San Diego-based Anaptysbio. The latter firm’s stock (NASDAQ:ANAB) gained as much as 10% on the news. It will get another $20 million once an FDA approval comes through, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the decision beyond its Q4 2020 PDUFA date, as FDA inspectors were unable to complete a manufacturing site inspection.

Tricida's veverimer troubles continue with appeal denied

A failure of Tricida Inc.'s efforts to overcome FDA objections to an NDA for the company's metabolic acidosis treatment and sole candidate, veverimer, sent company shares (NASDAQ:TCDA) falling 30% by midday. An agency letter denying the company's appeal of an August 2020 complete response letter detailed concerns around both reliability of the trials supporting the application and the clinical benefit veverimer might offer, the company said. President and CEO Gerrit Klaerner acknowledged the need for additional data and suggested an ongoing trial, Valor-CKD, would be the best way to provide it.

Roivant acquires Silicon Therapeutics for $450M in equity

Roivant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, is buying Silicon Therapeutics LLC, of Boston, for $450 million in Roivant equity plus regulatory and commercial milestone payments. The combination of Silicon’s computational physics platform for in silico design or optimizing small-molecule drugs with Roivant’s protein degradation platform will be powered by Roivant’s machine learning models. Allosteric inhibitors, molecular glues and high-affinity ligands are on the list of potential targets. Silicon’s STING agonist, SNX-281, for treating advanced solid tumors and lymphoma is in a phase I study. The first participants were dosed in November, with expansion cohorts to be created after an optimal dose are identified. Both companies are privately held.

Gene variants can increase fat, decrease cardiometabolic risk

In the public mind, fat and unhealthy are more or less synonymous. But reality is more complicated, as reality often is. Even among individuals with a BMI of 30 or higher, somewhere between 15% and 45% have metabolism typical of much lower-weight individuals. And 5% to 30% of normal-weight individuals show an adverse cardiometabolic risk profile that is typically seen in obesity. But in the Feb. 22, 2021, issue of Nature Metabolism, Ruth Loos, a professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine, reports on genetic factors that mitigated the risks of high weight, effectively decoupling fat from disease.

Ascletis joins Madrigal and Viking in global race for THR-β agonist for NASH

Liver disease specialist Ascletis Pharma Inc. said its nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-focused subsidiary, Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., will start global development of its oral THR-β agonist, ASC-41, after it obtained an IND approval from the FDA based on positive phase I data generated in China. Ascletis, of Hangzhou, China, aims to catch up with competitors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc., also in the global race to develop effective therapies against NASH.

Biopharma M&As off to a slow start for 2021; deals level with last year

Without any mega-mergers completed in the first two months of 2021, M&A values have significantly plummeted from those recorded in each of the last two years, although both deals and M&As in January and February are tracking similarly to prior years in terms of volume. So far this year there have been 314 deals, including licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, valued at $26.3 billion, and 27 completed M&As worth $4.64 billion.

Also in the news

