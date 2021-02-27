GSK a late arrival at the PD-1 inhibitor party as EMA backs dostarlimab approval

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
DUBLIN – Glaxosmithkline plc and Anaptysbio Inc. were able to get over some of the disappointment arising from a delayed FDA decision on their PD-1 inhibitor, dostarlimab, earlier this month, as the EMA came through Feb. 26 with a positive recommendation for the drug in endometrial cancers that are deficient in DNA mismatch repair or that are categorized as having high microsatellite instability.