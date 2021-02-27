GSK a late arrival at the PD-1 inhibitor party as EMA backs dostarlimab approval

DUBLIN – Glaxosmithkline plc and Anaptysbio Inc. were able to get over some of the disappointment arising from a delayed FDA decision on their PD-1 inhibitor, dostarlimab, earlier this month, as the EMA came through Feb. 26 with a positive recommendation for the drug in endometrial cancers that are deficient in DNA mismatch repair or that are categorized as having high microsatellite instability.