Tricida's veverimer troubles continue with appeal denied

A failure of Tricida Inc.'s most recent efforts to overcome FDA objections to an NDA for the company's sole candidate, veverimer, for treating metabolic acidosis, sent company shares (NASDAQ:TCDA) 30.6% lower to $5.11 on Feb. 26. The complex story appears focused now on the agency's desire for additional and more reliable data to support a potential approval. Tricida President and CEO Gerrit Klaerner on Thursday suggested the ongoing renal outcomes study, Valor-CKD, might provide it.