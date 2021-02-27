BioWorld - Saturday, February 27, 2021
Roivant acquires Silicon Therapeutics for $450M in equity

Feb. 26, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Roivant Sciences Ltd. is buying Silicon Therapeutics LLC for $450 million in Roivant equity plus regulatory and commercial milestone payments. The combination of Silicon’s computational physics platform for in silico design or optimizing small-molecule drugs with Roivant’s newly unveiled protein degradation platform will be powered by Roivant’s machine learning models.
