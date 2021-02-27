Vuno soars in $33.4M IPO as investors affirm AI’s potential

HONG KONG – Vuno Inc. saw its shares soar on their first day of trading on the Kosdaq board with a $33.4 million IPO. The shares closed at ₩32,150 (US$28.89) on Feb. 26. Vuno had priced the 1.8 million new shares on offer at ₩21,000, exceeding its desired range of ₩15,000 to ₩19,500 and raising ₩37.8 billion, or $33.4 million, to boot.