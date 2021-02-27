Vuno soars in $33.4M IPO as investors affirm AI’s potential

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Vuno Inc. saw its shares soar on their first day of trading on the Kosdaq board with a $33.4 million IPO. The shares closed at ₩32,150 (US$28.89) on Feb. 26. Vuno had priced the 1.8 million new shares on offer at ₩21,000, exceeding its desired range of ₩15,000 to ₩19,500 and raising ₩37.8 billion, or $33.4 million, to boot.