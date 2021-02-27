EU regulatory system under enormous pressure as compliance deadline approaches

The well-known overhaul of the European Union’s (EU) med-tech regulatory system was already a massive lift before the events of 2020, but the three-year transition period begins in 90 days with a large overhang of issues. Among these is that the ISO 14971 risk management standard is not recognized in the EU, and Adrian Keene, director of EU services for North American Science Associates Inc., said on a Feb. 25 webinar that “anything manufacturers can do to smooth the pathway” for device certification and recertification “is worth considering.”