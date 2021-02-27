January AI sweetens its prospects with $8.8M in new funding

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Big name investors think January AI Inc. is onto something sweet with its breakthrough diabetes management technology. Investors added $8.8 million to the company's finances, bringing its total capital raised to date to $21 million. Felicis Ventures, which previously invested in Fitbit and Modern Health, joined Hand Capital and Marc Benioff in the latest round.