January AI sweetens its prospects with $8.8M in new funding

Feb. 26, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Big name investors think January AI Inc. is onto something sweet with its breakthrough diabetes management technology. Investors added $8.8 million to the company's finances, bringing its total capital raised to date to $21 million. Felicis Ventures, which previously invested in Fitbit and Modern Health, joined Hand Capital and Marc Benioff in the latest round.
