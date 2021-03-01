The FDA has approved Oncopeptides AB’s Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide), giving the stock (NASDAQ:ONCO) a nearly 10% boost at midday.

Pepaxto was approved for use in combination with dexamethasone to treat adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody.

The approval was based on results from the pivotal phase II Horizon study that produced an overall response rate (ORR) of 30% – as assessed by the independent review committee (IRC) – in the intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis of the pivotal open-label trial (n=157). The ORR was 26% in a subgroup of patients who were refractory to three drug classes (n=119) and 27% in patients with extramedullary (metastatic) disease (n=57).

The peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases had a Feb. 28 PDUFA date. The company submitted the NDA in June asking for accelerated approval for using melflufen, as Pepaxto was known during its clinical development. In August, the FDA granted a priority review.

In October, the Stockholm-based company told the EMA that it planned to submit an application for a conditional marketing authorization, also based on the phase II Horizon study. It also opened the Seaport expanded access program for multiple myeloma patients.

The company also has melflufen coupled with dexamethasone in a phase I/II study for treating immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis for patients who have had at least one prior line of therapy. In August, the first patient was enrolled.

The therapy is also in a phase II trial, the Port study, for treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The first 25 patients were enrolled in August.

In October, Oncopeptides entered a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank, granting it access to an unsecured loan facility of up to €40 million (US$47 million). The company said the money may be used to further support the clinical development of melflufen, and the company's transition from an R&D company into a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The loan facility is divided into three tranches, each with a maturity of up to five years, which will become available provided that the company reaches certain milestones related to the commercialization of melflufen in the U.S. and the EU, respectively.