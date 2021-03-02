BioWorld - Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Straight to the heart: Tenaya closes $106M series C round for cardiac regenerative therapies

March 1, 2021
By Cormac Sheridan
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. raised $106 million in a series C round to continue its build-out as a fully integrated gene therapy and regenerative medicine specialist focused on cardiovascular disease.
