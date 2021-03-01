With the FDA’s granting of emergency use authorization (EUA) for Johnson & Johnson (J&J), there is now a third vaccine – and the first requiring only a single shot – against COVID-19 for adult Americans. Though it packs less of an efficacy punch, the EUA allows J&J’s Ad26.COV2.S to join mRNA vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE as protection against the virus. Pfizer and Biontech gained EUA status for BNT-162b2 and Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna has the same for mRNA-1273, both of which showed 95% efficacy. J&J’s global phase III Ensemble data showed an 85% efficacy. The EUA is also based on additional data from J&J studies showing 67% efficacy in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 at least 14 days after administration and 66% efficacy in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 at least 28 days after administration.

Debiopharm sends IAP inhibitor xevinapant to Merck in a $1B+ deal

Debiopharm International SA gave Merck KGaA global rights to xevinapant (Debio-1143) for €188 million (US$227 million) up front and up to €710 million in milestone payments, potentially valuing the deal at more than $1 billion plus royalty payments. Xevinapant, an inhibitor of apoptosis proteins antagonist, is in phase III development for previously untreated high-risk locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Oncopeptides’ approval in multiple myeloma boosts stock

The FDA has approved Oncopeptides AB’s Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide), giving the stock (NASDAQ:ONCO) a nearly 10% boost at midday. Pepaxto was approved for use in combination with dexamethasone to treat adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody. The peptide-drug conjugate that targets aminopeptidases had a Feb. 28 PDUFA. The company submitted the NDA in June asking for accelerated approval for using melflufen, as Pepaxto was known during its clinical development. In August, the FDA granted a priority review.

Bridgebio's Origin secures FDA approval for MoCD type A therapy

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) type A, an ultra-rare metabolic disorder causing intractable seizures, brain injury and death, now has a world-first treatment in Nulibry (fosdenopterin), a new I.V. therapy developed by Bridgebio Pharma Inc. subsidiary Origin Biosciences Inc. The agency's priority review, supported by its orphan, breakthrough and rare pediatric disease programs, also yielded a priority review voucher for Origin.

Straight to the heart: Tenaya closes $106M series C round for cardiac regenerative therapies

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. raised $106 million in a series C round to continue its build-out as a fully integrated gene therapy and regenerative medicine specialist focused on cardiovascular disease. The South San Francisco-based firm, founded by scientists from the Gladstone Institutes of San Francisco and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, is now in IND-enabling studies with its lead program, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy which encodes myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) for children and adults with genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy arising from mutations in that gene. “It’s the leading cause of genetic cardiomyopathy,” Tenaya CEO Faraz Ali told BioWorld. It affects 600,000 people in the G7 countries.

Oxular advancing once-per-year DME treatment with $37M series B

LONDON – Oxular Ltd. has raised $37 million in a series B, enabling the company to take OXU-001, its long-acting treatment for diabetic macular edema into phase II development later this year. The promise is that rather than every four to six weeks, injections of OXU-001, a polymer-bound formulation of dexamethasone, will provide 12 months of treatment following a single administration. The novel formulation will be delivered by a proprietary system, called Oxulumis, a semi-automated device for administering drugs through the side of the eye into the suprachoroidal space.

Kazia out-licenses ovarian cancer drug to Oasmia for $46M

PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. has out-licensed its ovarian cancer drug, Cantrixil (TRX-E-002-1), to Sweden’s Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB in a deal worth up to $46 million. Oasmia will pay $4 million up front, and development milestones worth up to $42 million and double-digit sales royalties. In exchange, Oasmia will have exclusive global development rights to Cantrixil in all indications, starting with ovarian cancer. A phase II study with Cantrixil is expected to begin in 2022.

Also in the news

