BioWorld - Tuesday, March 2, 2021
BioWorld MedTech’s Cardiology Extra for March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021
By Mark McCarty
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in cardiology, including: Single troponin test may suffice for ED discharge of patients with angina; Scar patterns a stronger predictor of recurrent AF post-ablation; Paclitaxel hypothesis takes another beating; Out-of-hospital transfemoral TAVR mortality draws scrutiny.
