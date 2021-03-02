BioWorld - Tuesday, March 2, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Rebus’ spatial omics platform minimizes hands-on time

March 1, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Rebus Biosystems Inc. introduced the first commercially available spatial omics platform at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology virtual meeting on March 1. The Rebus Esper builds on the company’s Synthetic Aperture Optics (SAO) technology that enables rapid quantitative analysis of tens of millions of cellular features across hundreds of thousands of cells in their native tissue contexts.
BioWorld MedTech Omics U.S.