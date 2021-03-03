BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Bacterial protease takes on ‘undruggable’ oncoprotein

March 2, 2021
By Anette Breindl
Scientists, despite their best efforts, have not been able to identify a way to inhibit the oncoprotein Myc. Uropathogenic Escherichia coli, though, has apparently figured it out. In the Feb. 11, 2021, online issue of Nature Biotechnology, researchers reported that an UPEC-produced protease depleted cellular Myc and improved survival in mouse models of bladder and colon cancer.
