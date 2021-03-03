BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Newco news

Curocell adds first South Korean IND approval for CAR T to its cart

March 2, 2021
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Daejeon, South Korea-based Curocell Inc. has received the first IND approval for a CAR T therapy in South Korea from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).
