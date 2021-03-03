BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Yisheng moves COVID-19 vaccine to clinic after $130M series B financing

March 2, 2021
By Elise Mak
Eight months after Beijing-based Yisheng Biopharma Co. Ltd. unveiled its recombinant protein vaccine candidate for COVID-19, YS-SC2-010, the company raised $130 million in a series B round to pave way for the vaccine to enter clinical trials in the second quarter of this year, the company’s CEO David Shao told BioWorld.
BioWorld Asia Financings Vaccine Series B China