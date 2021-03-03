BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Kazia out-licenses ovarian cancer drug to Oasmia to focus on glioblastoma

March 2, 2021
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. has out-licensed its ovarian cancer drug, Cantrixil (TRX-E-002-1), to Sweden’s Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB in a deal worth up to $46 million. Oasmia will pay $4 million up front, and development milestones worth up to $42 million and double-digit sales royalties.
