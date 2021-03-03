BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Ascletis joins Madrigal and Viking in global race for THR-β agonist for NASH

March 2, 2021
By Elise Mak
Liver disease specialist Ascletis Pharma Inc. said its nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-focused subsidiary, Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., will start global development of its oral THR-β agonist, ASC-41, after it obtained an IND approval from the FDA based on positive phase I data generated in China.
