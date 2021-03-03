Fifth Eye launches ML-based tool to predict hemodynamic instability

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The FDA has granted de novo authorization to Fifth Eye Inc. for its Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability (AHI), a machine learning (ML)-based, real-time indicator of patient deterioration. Commercialization of the software device, which continuously monitors patients with an electrocardiogram (ECG) for signs of deterioration, got underway on March 1.