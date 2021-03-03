BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Fifth Eye launches ML-based tool to predict hemodynamic instability

March 2, 2021
By Meg Bryant
No Comments
The FDA has granted de novo authorization to Fifth Eye Inc. for its Analytic for Hemodynamic Instability (AHI), a machine learning (ML)-based, real-time indicator of patient deterioration. Commercialization of the software device, which continuously monitors patients with an electrocardiogram (ECG) for signs of deterioration, got underway on March 1.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cardiovascular Respiratory Software Artificial intelligence Digital health U.S. De novo FDA