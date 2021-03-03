A new once-daily attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) drug developed by prodrug specialist Kempharm Inc. has won FDA approval under the brand name Azstarys. The medicine combines serdexmethylphenidate, Kempharm's prodrug of the CNS stimulant dexmethylphenidate (d-MPH), with immediate-release d-MPH, the core medicine in the now off-patent product Focalin, a refined formulation of Ritalin. U.S. commercial rights for the Azstarys, approved via the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway, were licensed to Gurnet Point Capital (GPC) affiliate Commave Therapeutics SA (formerly known as Boston Pharmaceuticals SA), in 2019.

Another GPC company, Corium Inc., will lead marketing for Azstarys. Corium expects to make the drug available in the U.S. as early as the second half of 2021, Kempharm said. The cost of the medicine wasn't immediately available.

Azstarys was approved for use in in patients age six years and older based on two elements: a 150-participant placebo-controlled study in children 6 to 12 years of age with ADHD and a bridging study in older patients. In the phase III classroom study, on a teacher-rated scale for assessing manifestation of ADHD, children in the study who received Azstarys achieved improved scores vs. those who received placebo. Efficacy of the drug for adults and older pediatric patients was established by pharmacokinetic bridging between Azstarys and dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsules.

Though the drug's development path has included research and work aimed at reducing its potential abuse, the serdexmethylphenidate element remains subject to a pending controlled subject scheduling. Also, the approved label includes language warning that "CNS stimulants including Azstarys, other methylphenidate-containing products, and amphetamines have a high potential for abuse."

ADHD is the most common emotional, cognitive and behavioral disorder in children, with a global prevalence of 5.9% to 7.1% in children and adolescents, with symptoms often persisting into adulthood.

The design goal behind the product was essentially to deliver a prodrug version of Vyvanse, the first prodrug simulant for ADHD, "similar to what Vyvanse did for amphetamine," Kempharm CEO Travis Mickle said during a company conference call introducing the Corium partnership. "In doing so, we really did try to design around the methylphenidate, those features that we believe were important for the product Vyvanse, as well as improve upon those anywhere we could," he said.

The approval puts Kempharm on a path to realizing up to $420 million in U.S. sales milestone payments, plus royalties ranging from a percentage in the high single digits to the mid-20s of U.S. net sales. The company may also receive a portion of an estimated $48 million in remaining regulatory milestone payments included its deal with Commave. That figure includes potential payouts tied to another Kempharm ADHD candidate, KP-484, a higher-dose version of Azstarys that Kempharm has been developing for adults or other patients requiring up to 16 hours of coverage for their ADHD symptoms. It wasn’t immediately clear whether need for the ‘484 program would be affected by the age-inclusive label the FDA granted for Azstarys.

Azstarys is the second Kempharm drug to win U.S. marketing approval after Apadaz (acetaminophen and benzhydrocodone hydrochloride), a prodrug of hydrocodone designed to thwart abuse better than pain drug Vicodin (hydrocodone, Abbvie Inc.). Apadaz was approved in February 2018 and is partnered, on the U.S. commercial side, with Newtown, Pa.-based KVK Tech Inc.

The Kempharm-developed drugs are all products of the Celebration, Fla.-based company's ligand activated therapy technology, which the company uses to create prodrugs intended to improve on the attributes of already-approved medicines.

From an IP perspective, Azstarys has a strong position. Composition-of-matter patents for the drug expire in 2037. But it will still face multiple challenges. Already, ADHD is a crowded market, with multiple stimulant and non-stimulant options on offer, and with generics widely prescribed. For example, entrenched former market leaders, including Concerta, the first once-daily option for ADHD and Adderall XR, are both available generically.

Furthermore, growth in diagnosis and treatment rates in pediatric patients is modest compared with adults, according to Cortellis, with about 80% of ADHD pediatric patients already receiving treatment in the U.S.

Kempharm will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the drug’s approval. Company shares (NASDAQ:KMPH) soared 72% to $15.80 each in premarket trading.