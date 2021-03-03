BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Sofinnova Partners closes out crossover fund at $535M

March 3, 2021
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Sofinnova Partners closed out its crossover fund at €445 million (US$535 million), a total, it said, that makes it Europe’s largest crossover investor in biotech. It’s almost three years since Paris-based Sofinnova Partners completed an initial close at €275 million. “We didn’t set a bar – we thought between €250 million and €400 million would be great,” Antoine Papiernik, chairman and managing partner at Sofinnova, told BioWorld.
