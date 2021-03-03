BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
U.S. Senate committee renders tie vote on Becerra to run HHS

March 3, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing for the appointment of Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services ended in a tie vote, which not unexpectedly ran along party lines. The nomination of Becerra was controversial on several fronts, but the outcome nonetheless sends the nomination to the Senate floor, where Vice President Kamala Harris may cast the deciding vote in what is likely to be a literal 50-50 deadlock.
