Caribou Biosciences raises $115M series C to advance CRISPR tech, cell therapy pipeline

Berkeley, Calif.-based Caribou Biosciences Inc. has raised $115 million in an oversubscribed series C financing co-led by Farallon Capital Management, PFM Health Sciences and Ridgeback Capital Investments. Proceeds from the round will be used to advance its CRISPR technology platform and pipeline of off-the-shelf genome-edited CAR T and CAR-NK cell cancer therapies, including CB-010, its lead CAR T program, now in a phase I trial for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.