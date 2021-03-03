BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Janux strengthens its coffer with a $56M series A

March 3, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Little more than two months after cutting a deal with Merck & Co. Inc. that could top $1 billion, Janux Therapeutics Inc. has closed on a $56 million series A. Janux is developing immunotherapies designed to trigger the immune system to kill specific tumors while leaving the healthy tissue safely alone. T-cell engagers bind to a tumor cell and use the patient’s T cells to eliminate the tumor.
