Lured by what Amgen Inc. CEO Bob Bradway called a “compelling opportunity” for the company to strengthen its oncology portfolio and support its international expansion strategy, the company on Thursday moved to buy South San Francisco-based Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The deal, for $38 per share in cash, an equity value of about $1.9 billion, centers on Five Prime’s lead asset, bemarituzumab, a phase III-ready anti-fibroblast growth factor 2b receptor (FGFR2b) antibody being studied for the treatment of gastric cancer.

Amunix nets $117M for masked, protease-activated T-cell engagers, cytokines

South San Francisco-based Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. pulled down $117 million in a series B financing for its work with masked, protease-activated immune-oncology candidates. Proceeds will push to the clinic AMX-818, a T-cell engager targeting HER2-expressing solid tumors that emerged from the company’s XPAT platform, and support the pipeline of earlier-stage compounds as well as masked, protease-activated cytokines using the XPAC approach. The round was led by Viking Global Investors with participation from a syndicate of funds, including new investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, Blackrock, Franklin Templeton, Janus Henderson Investors, Arrowmark Partners, Avidity Partners, funds managed by Clough Capital Partners and Caas Capital Management. Also on board were existing investors Redmile Group, Venrock, Casdin Capital, Omega Funds, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Longitude Capital and Polaris Partners.

Cuba´s Soberana 02 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate moves to phase III trials

CAJICA, Colombia – Cuba’s Center for the State Control of Drugs, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) gave the green light Wednesday for phase III trials of a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate, even though very little peer-reviewed information has been published about it. FINLAY FR 1A, also known as Soberana 02, is a recombinant dimeric RBD base vaccine candidate developed by the state-owned Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana.

Bionaut lands $20M to develop microscale robots to treat CNS disorders

Bionaut Labs emerged from five years in stealth mode raising $20 million to develop Bionauts, microrobots designed to deliver therapies to treat brain disorders.

No surprise: COVID-19 creates backlog for FDA’s foreign drug inspections

From the time it paused inspections of foreign drug manufacturing sites a year ago due to the pandemic, the FDA conducted only three foreign inspections in fiscal 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 halt, the agency was unable to complete more than 1,000 of its planned fiscal 2020 inspections. Those numbers likely will add up to a sizeable backlog in the coming years, especially since the FDA’s inspection program was already lagging due to staffing issues, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report.

EC launches Teva antitrust investigation

The European Commission (EC) is investigating whether Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. illegally delayed the launch and uptake of drugs that would compete with its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone (glatiramer acetate). In announcing the prioritized, in-depth investigation March 4, the EC said it’s the commission's first formal investigation into potential antitrust abuses relating to the misuse of patent and exclusionary disparagement of competing products in the pharmaceutical industry. The investigation follows a number of unannounced inspections the EC conducted of Teva subsidiaries located in the European Economic Area over the past two years.

Legal woes continue for ‘pharma bro’ and the company he founded

Martin Shkreli’s trials are far from over. The so-called pharma bro, former hedge fund manager and now convicted felon is facing a class action lawsuit filed March 4 by Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Brought on behalf of health plans, the suit alleges that Shkreli and his co-defendants, including Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC (formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals AG), pocketed millions of dollars at the expense of health plans by inflating the price of Daraprim (pyrimethamine) more than 4,000% while blocking the development of generics, causing treatment delays, access problems and unlawful overcharges.

Also in the news

