Researchers ID new method to monitor schizophrenia drug in blood

HONG KONG – Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel have developed a way to instantly monitor blood levels of the antipsychotic drug clozapine. BGU’s solution is based on an electrochemical microsensor developed by Hadar Ben-Yoav from BGU’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and Ilse Katz Institute for Nanoscale Science and Technology.