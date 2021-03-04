BioWorld - Thursday, March 4, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

BioWorld MedTech’s Diagnostics Extra for March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021
By Meg Bryant and Anette Breindl
No Comments
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in diagnostics, including: Rapid POC test for respiratory infections may reduce antibiotic use; Risk-stratification tools help conserve ventilator, ICU bed use; Diverse populations, long reads give genome insights; Neurons contribute to their own lack of regeneration.
BioWorld MedTech Science Diagnostics