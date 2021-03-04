BioWorld MedTech’s Diagnostics Extra for March 4, 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in diagnostics, including: Rapid POC test for respiratory infections may reduce antibiotic use; Risk-stratification tools help conserve ventilator, ICU bed use; Diverse populations, long reads give genome insights; Neurons contribute to their own lack of regeneration.