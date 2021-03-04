Histosonics tests sonic beam therapy for liver tumors

Histosonics Inc. is testing its investigational histotripsy technology to destroy liver tumors in two clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe, with the goal of seeking regulatory clearance for the platform in 2022. The technology uses the science of histotripsy, a form of therapeutic focused ultrasound, to mechanically destroy targeted primary and metastatic liver tumors from outside the body.