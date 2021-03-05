BioWorld - Friday, March 5, 2021
4D bioprinting developer, Rokit, preps for IPO

March 5, 2021
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Rokit Healthcare Inc. is working toward its goal of listing on the Korean stock exchange by July or August 2021. The Seoul, South Korea-based company will issue 12 million shares and targets setting the price range as early as July 2021. KB Securities Co. Ltd. and Mirae Asset will serve as organizers for the IPO.
