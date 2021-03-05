4D bioprinting developer, Rokit, preps for IPO

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Rokit Healthcare Inc. is working toward its goal of listing on the Korean stock exchange by July or August 2021. The Seoul, South Korea-based company will issue 12 million shares and targets setting the price range as early as July 2021. KB Securities Co. Ltd. and Mirae Asset will serve as organizers for the IPO.