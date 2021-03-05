Entering 2021 with a strong reputation following a year of intense pandemic-related research, the biopharma industry is drawing enormous investor interest as financings continue to shoot skyward. While 2020 hit all kinds of records, raising $134.4 billion, this year is likely to surpass it, if the first two months are any indication. Venture capital financings, for instance, recorded the top amounts for both value and volume for January and for February, compared with each of the previous 21 years. In addition, February can boast the highest IPO to date for a biotech company as Seattle-based Sana Biotechnology Inc. raised $676.6 million, including the overallotment option.

FDA approves Actemra for rare scleroderma-linked lung disease

More than a decade after first approving Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, the FDA has added a sixth use to its label: slowing the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adult patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc)-associated interstitial lung disease. A priority review for the drug, marketed by Roche Holding AG's Genentech Inc., made it the first biologic approved for the rare condition, the leading cause of death among patients with SSc, also known as scleroderma.

Bio-Thera terminates HER2 and Trop2 ADCs and PD-1 inhibitor programs

In an unusual move for a Chinese company, Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd. terminated the clinical development of its Trop2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), BAT-8003, and its PD-1 monoclonal antibody, BAT-1306, a month after it halted the phase III-stage HER2-ADC candidate BAT-8001. The setback to its clinical programs, which the Guangzhou-based company announced in a March 5 statement, is likely to translate into severe financial challenges for the company, which was forced out of the ADC race and from a listing in Hong Kong. The company is listed on the STAR market (SHA:688177) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange but, in time, that listing could also be in danger. The company’s shares fell 1.17% to ¥26.20 (US$4.04) on March 5.

Exscientia building out AI-derived pipeline with $40M series C extension

LONDON – Artificial intelligence (AI) drug design specialist Exscientia Ltd. has completed a sizable extension to its series C, adding a further $40 million to the $60 million raised in May 2020. The $100 million round closed as the company’s first in-house program nears clinical development. The new money also will fund further development of the AI drug design system and the expansion of the company’s target selection and assay development capabilities. “This allows us to really build out the pipeline,” said Andrew Hopkins, CEO and co-founder of Exscientia. “The money is also very much to continue to build out the technology platform, alongside building the biology platform,” he told BioWorld.

BCMA efforts on the march, Allogene’s CAR T shows early promise in MM

The BCMA space continues to heat up, with players such as South San Francisco-based Allogene Therapeutics Inc. generating data. During the American Society of Hematology meeting in December, the firm offered initial data on ALLO-715, its first AlloCAR T candidate for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). The phase I study called Universal deploys a lymphodepletion regimen consisting of ALLO-647 (an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody) and chemotherapy. The FDA has cleared the IND to test ALLO-715 in combination with the investigational gamma secretase inhibitor nirogacestat, from Springworks Therapeutics Inc., in patients with the same indication, and enrollment has begun.

Stricter approval and faster reimbursement, executives urge at Two Sessions 2021

China’s most important annual government meetings, known as the “Two Sessions,” kicked off March 4 and biopharma executives that were also delegates to the National People's Congress suggested that approval for trials should be stricter to avoid repetitive R&D and called for innovative drugs to get into the state insurance list – and to patients – faster. Their suggestions point to some of the regulatory challenges that drug innovators are facing in China.

Imperial psychedelic microdosing study pushes the envelope on participant blinding

DUBLIN – A novel real-world study methodology that marries digital technology with a citizen science or do-it-yourself approach to “drug” procurement, formulation and administration has found – yet again – that the placebo remains one of the great wonders of the medical world. A group at Imperial College London and the Beckley Foundation, an Oxford, U.K.-based not-for-profit, has developed a new method for ensuring that a remotely conducted study can still credibly maintain participant blinding, while enabling study investigators to keep track of what the study participants have taken.

Also in the news

Aerpio, Aft, Aguettant, Alx Oncology, Apellis, Beigene, Bergenbio, Betta, Bioeclipse, Brii, Can-Fite, Essa, Fauna, GT, Hyloris, Immutep, Jaguar Health, Keros, Kintor, Longeveron, Loxo Oncology, Moderna, Nanobiotix, Nurix, Ocular, Ocuphire, Oncolytics, Pharmaengine, Quantum Leap Healthcare, Redhill, Revolo, Roche, Scisparc, Seagen, Seelos, Seqirus, Sigilon, Standigm, Sumitomo Dainippon, Tallac, Tersera, Turnsole, Twoxar