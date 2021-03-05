BioWorld - Friday, March 5, 2021
Exscientia building out AI-derived pipeline with $40M series C extension

March 5, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – Artificial intelligence (AI) drug design specialist Exscientia Ltd. has completed a sizable extension to its series C, adding a further $40 million to the $60 million raised in May 2020.
