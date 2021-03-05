Median developing early lung cancer detection technology

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PARIS – Median Technologies SA has unveiled a new clinical development plan for its Ibiopsy platform to provide early diagnosis of lung cancer in at-risk populations using low dose CT scans. Median executives said they hope to demonstrate the potential of deep learning in identifying lung lesions and characterizing them as malignant or benign.