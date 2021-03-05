FDA to ring ide-cel bell; BCMA in play with Allogene on mezzanine

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
As the March 27 PDUFA date nears for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel, also known as BB-2121), the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor CAR T-cell therapy from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Bluebird Bio Inc., investors are looking with increased favor on the approach.