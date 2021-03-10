Stricter approval and faster reimbursement, executives urge at Two Sessions 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
China’s most important annual government meetings, known as the “Two Sessions,” kicked off March 4 and biopharma executives that were also delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) suggested that approval for trials should be stricter to avoid repetitive R&D and called for innovative drugs to get into the state insurance list – and to patients – faster.