Stricter approval and faster reimbursement, executives urge at Two Sessions 2021

March 9, 2021
By Elise Mak
China’s most important annual government meetings, known as the “Two Sessions,” kicked off March 4 and biopharma executives that were also delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC) suggested that approval for trials should be stricter to avoid repetitive R&D and called for innovative drugs to get into the state insurance list – and to patients – faster.
